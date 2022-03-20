AIMIM’s alliance offer part of BJP conspiracy; Sena committed to Hindutva: Uddhav Thackeray

A day after the AIMIM said it was willing to join hands with the state’s ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, prompting the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis to term the Shiv Sena “Janab Sena”, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday termed the alliance offer “a BJP conspiracy”. Stressing that the Sena was committed to Hindutva, Thackeray said he would never strike an alliances with parties such as the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which “bow their heads down at the tomb of Aurangzeb”.

“Shiv Sena is being called Janab Sena. We have not abandoned Hindutva. Look at the conspiracy, the AIMIM has given an offer to join the Maha Vikas Aghadi for no reason. Is there any connection? This is the real plot: The AIMIM would make the offer and then the BJP would launch criticism on it. Even if I die, we will not go with those who bow their heads down at the tomb of Aurangzeb…The issue is raised unnecessarily to show that we are moving away from Hindutva. We are not desperate for power like the BJP. We can’t go with the AIMIM,” said Thackeray.

Addressing a virtual meeting of party MPs and functionaries ahead of the Sena’s outreach programme in Marathwada and Vidarbha between March 22 and March 25, Thackeray said “history is being torn apart” and “the plot needs to be exposed”.

“In the past, they used to say that Islam is under threat, but now they are saying Hindus are under threat…to spread fear every time. History is being torn apart and this plot must be exposed,” he said.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for alleging that the Sena has become pro-Muslims, Thackeray said, “It is not possible for the Shiv Sena to be as shameless as the BJP which forged an alliance with Mehbooba Mufti, who did not want to hang Afzal Guru, for power. I will never let that happen.”

Invoking Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) Muslim outreach programmes, he said, “They are saying that the Shiv Sena has become pro-Muslim. I have some statements from Mohan Bhagwat. If you call me Janab, what are you going to say to your Sarsanghchalak? Are you going to add Khan or Janab to Mohan Bhagwat’s name?”

Thackeray read out statements of RSS chief on opening shakhas in Muslim-dominated areas, and saying that the ancestors of Hindus and Muslims are the same. The Sena chief also read out Bhagwat’s statement on VD Savarkar that he was not an enemy of Muslims and had written ghazals in Urdu. “If we become pro-Muslim just because we shattered your dreams of coming to power, you must listen to what Mohan Bhagwat has said. So, should we call RSS as Muslim Sangh or Rashtriya Muslim Sangh?” Thackeray said.

The Sena chief said that an illusion is being created that Shiv Sena has abandoned Hindutva. “Maybe one day, they (the BJP) will not shy away from even saying that they are the fathers of Hindutva. They may say that they have established Hindu Dharma but it will be their mental illness,” he added.

Thackeray further urged party functionaries to “expose the RSS and BJP’s love for the Muslims”.

He said, “BJP’s Hindutva is a pretence and people need to see it. We have to see the number of pro-Pakistan things that took place…It was (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee who started the India-Pakistan bus service. Then, we saw (PM Narendra) Modi eating the birthday cake of (the then Pakistani PM) Nawaz Sharif. Also, we have seen who bowed down at Jinnah’s grave. Should we call them the Pakistan Janta Party or Hizbul Janata Party?” asked Thackeray.

Thackeray also attacked the BJP over the movie The Kashmir Files, claiming that Sena supremo Bal Thackeray was “the only one who raised his voice against the injustice meted out to the Kashmiri Pandits”.

He said, “Then, the VP Singh-led government was in power which was supported by the BJP. The BJP did not utter a single word (on the exodus). The only voice that was then was that of Balasaheb Thackeray. But those shedding tears now did not say anything then,” said Thackeray.

“Some people said that the country got independence seven years ago. But what has happened in the last seven years? Nothing…So they started accusing us of being anti-nationals, pro-Pakistan, Dawood’s accomplice,” he said.

Thackeray also hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for not approving the 12 people recommended by his cabinet for nomination to the upper house of the state legislature through governor quota. “They talk about murder of democracy. The High Court passed strictures on the nomination of 12 people. Isn’t that the murder of democracy?” he added.