AIMIM passes 16 resolutions

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday passed 16 resolutions at the end of its two-day national conference in Thane which included the condemnation of the increasing number of hate crimes against the Muslim and Dalit communities nationwide, and opposition to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“We unequivocally condemn the continuously increasing attacks against Muslims, Dalits and other minority communities. It is the duty of the centre and state governments to ban illegal and criminal organisations that have undertaken a systematic campaign of terror in the garb of cow protection, anti-conversion, and love jihad among others,” said AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi during a press conference, following the meeting.

Other resolutions include one demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state chief ministers speak out against hate speeches, another seeking reservations for the Muslim community on the basis of commissions that have termed it as socially, economically and educationally backward, Owaisi said.

Condemning statements by Sangh Parivar leaders seeking that ‘India be declared a Hindu Rashtra’, the AIMIM also said that the Modi government ‘must defend the Places of Worship Act in the Supreme Court’, as it was recognised by the court as part of the basic structure of the Constitution. Opposing the implementation of the UCC, the resolution reads, “A Uniform Civil Code already exists in India… If individuals wish to be subjected to personal laws, they can marry, divorce and adopt under non-religious laws.”