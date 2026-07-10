AIMIM, NCP lose one BMC corporator each after caste certificates invalidated

Now with two councillors losing their candidature in ward numbers 137 and 138, two neighbouring wards in Mumbai's marginalised M east ward are set to run without any elected representative. (Express file photo)

In another major blow to the opposition in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), two more elected corporators lost their candidature after the state government’s caste scrutiny committee invalidated their caste certificates that were submitted during the election registration process earlier in January this year.

Roshan Shaikh from the AIMIM was elected from Mumbai’s ward number 138 in the Govandi-Mankhurd area. Shaikh is the second corporator to lose candidature from AIMIM.

Earlier on June 22, AIMIM candidate — Sameer Ramzan Patel, who was elected from the neighbouring ward number 137 was suspended on similar grounds.

Now with two councillors losing their candidature in ward numbers 137 and 138, two neighbouring wards in Mumbai’s marginalised M east ward are set to run without any elected representative.