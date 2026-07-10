AIMIM, NCP lose one BMC corporator each after caste certificates invalidated

Now with two councillors losing their candidature in ward numbers 137 and 138, two neighbouring wards in Mumbai's marginalised M east ward are set to run without any elected representative. (Express file photo)
In another major blow to the opposition in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC), two more elected corporators lost their candidature after the state government’s caste scrutiny committee invalidated their caste certificates that were submitted during the election registration process earlier in January this year.
Roshan Shaikh from the AIMIM was elected from Mumbai’s ward number 138 in the Govandi-Mankhurd area. Shaikh is the second corporator to lose candidature from AIMIM.
Earlier on June 22, AIMIM candidate — Sameer Ramzan Patel, who was elected from the neighbouring ward number 137 was suspended on similar grounds.
Now with two councillors losing their candidature in ward numbers 137 and 138, two neighbouring wards in Mumbai’s marginalised M east ward are set to run without any elected representative.
Another candidate — Bushra Nadeem Malik from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) who was elected from ward number 170 in Kurla east also lost her candidature on Friday. Malik is the daughter in law of Kaptan Malik — who is the brother of Nawab Malik — senior NCP leader and former cabinet minister in Maharashtra.
The suspension of candidature of these two candidates was announced by Mumbai’s Mayor — Ritu Tawde in the civic house on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, with these two suspensions, the total number of municipal councillors goes up to four in just two months.
According to civic officials the two constituencies (138 and 170) were originally reserved for the women candidates hailing from other Backward class (OBC) communities.
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The civic body’s rules state that whenever the candidature of a corporator is disqualified, the candidate who finished second in the last civic election will be declared as the new incumbent corporator for that post.
“The declaration is to be made by the court, only after that candidate approaches it. Till then, the seat will stay vacant,” an official told the Indian Express.
For the Kurla (Malik) ward the seat is likely to go to a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, while for the Govandi Mankhurd (Shaikh) ward the seat will go to the Samajwadi Party (SP).
For AIMIM, this brings down the number of elected representatives from this party to 6, while that of NCP will come down to 2.
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Meanwhile, the BJP seat is likely to increase to 91, while SP’s seat count will go up to 3.
Earlier on June 18, Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator — Deepak Sawant was the first candidate to lose his candidature owing to submission of false certificates. Sawant was elected from Bhandup’s ward number 111 and his seat is likely to go to a BJP candidate. Meanwhile, Patel’s seat is likely to go to a Shiv Sena candidate.
The suspension of these candidates are likely to take up the seats of the ruling Mahayuti alliance to 120 in the Mumbai civic body.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More