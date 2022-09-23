scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

AIMIM leader gets video call about ‘blasts’, Mumbai police register FIR

The complainant, Rafat Hussain, told police that a man contacted him over a video call saying that he wanted to meet AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and said that he wanted to carry out "bomb blasts" in India.

The man first told Hussain that he wanted to meet Owaisi and had come to Hyderabad. (File)

An FIR was registered by the police in Mumbai on Thursday after a leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Santacruz (West) received multiple video calls on Wednesday evening in which a man, who apparently wanted to meet party chief Asaduddin Owaisi, said he wanted to carry out “bomb blasts in India”, officers said.

The complainant, Rafat Hussain, 50, a businessman, told the police on Wednesday that an unknown person started sending messages on his phone and also made video calls. Hussain said he does not answer video calls from unknown numbers, but as the man kept calling he picked up one of the calls. He added that the man identified himself as Ranjit and sent across his Aadhaar card identifying himself as Ranjit Kumar Sahani, 25, from Bihar.

The man first told Hussain that he wanted to meet Owaisi and had come to Hyderabad. He said he went to Esra Hospital but could not find the AIMIM chief, Hussain said in his complaint. The man also showed the Char Minar in the background while speaking on the video call. Hussain told him that any rickshaw driver would know where Owaisi stayed in Hyderabad. The man then hung up the call saying he will call again after reaching his room, the police said.

Later, the man video-called Hussain again and said he wanted to carry out bomb blasts in India and wanted destruction, after which Hussain decided to record the video call as evidence before approaching the police.

Based on the complaint, Santacruz police booked the unknown person under sections 505(1) (B)(publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause fear or alarm in the public) and 506(2) (death threats) of the IPC.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 03:48:58 pm
