AIMIM corporator Matin Patel arrested for ignoring court summons in TCS sexual harassment case

The Nashik Police has arrested All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator Matin Patel after a local court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him for not responding to court summonses in connection with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sexual harassment case. Matin Patel will later be produced before the court.

A senior officer from Nashik Police said that the court had issued two summonses to Matin Patel. A non-bailable warrant was issued against him after he ignored both.

“It was while executing the NBW that our officer went to his residence; he [Matin Patel] was found there, following which he was placed under arrest. He will be produced before the court today,” the officer said.