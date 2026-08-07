AIMIM corporator Matin Patel arrested for ignoring court summons in TCS sexual harassment case

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The Nashik Police has arrested All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator Matin Patel after a local court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him for not responding to court summonses in connection with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sexual harassment case. Matin Patel will later be produced before the court.
A senior officer from Nashik Police said that the court had issued two summonses to Matin Patel. A non-bailable warrant was issued against him after he ignored both.
“It was while executing the NBW that our officer went to his residence; he [Matin Patel] was found there, following which he was placed under arrest. He will be produced before the court today,” the officer said.
On May 22, the Nashik Police filed the 3,500-page chargesheet in the first of nine FIRs registered in connection with the TCS sexual harassment case.
The first FIR, registered at Deolali Camp Police Station, was filed under charges of rape, hurt to religious sentiments, as well as under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Allegations against corporator Matin Patel
Apart from three TCS employees – Nida Khan, Danish Shaikh and Tausif Attar – the police had named Matin Patel in the chargesheet for allegedly providing refuge to accused Nida Khan despite knowing that a Nashik court had rejected her anticipatory bail.
“While the search for accused Nida Ejaz Khan was in progress, it was revealed through confidential information and technical analysis that Matin Majid Patel had provided shelter to the accused to help her evade arrest,” the chargesheet mentioned.
The chargesheet also mentions former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel when the police was looking for Nida Khan. As per the chargesheet, AIMIM corporator Matin Patel repeatedly referred to Jaleel when he was questioned about her whereabouts. Jaleel, who is not an accused, has denied his involvement in the TCS sexual harassment case.
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