AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel named accused in Nashik TCS conversion case

Nida Khan, who is one of the eight accused in the alleged TCS sexual harassment and conversion case, was arrested by the Nashik City police. (File Photo)

A day after arresting Nida Khan, an accused in the alleged TCS sexual harassment and conversion case, the Nashik City police Friday named AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel as an accused. Sources said he will be charged for allegedly harbouring an offender.

Nashik City Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said, “Naregao (located in Sambhaji Nagar) Corporator Mateen Patel has also been made an accused in the case. We will investigate and identify all who have harboured them and hindered legal process.”

He added that Patel was not arrested, but a notice was issued to him, following which he was allowed to go. The officer said that Nida Khan will be produced before a Nashik court, where they will seek her custody for custodial interrogation.