AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel named accused in Nashik TCS conversion case

A day after arresting Nida Khan, an accused in the alleged TCS sexual harassment and conversion case, the Nashik City police Friday named AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel as an accused. Sources said he will be charged for allegedly harbouring an offender.
Nashik City Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said, “Naregao (located in Sambhaji Nagar) Corporator Mateen Patel has also been made an accused in the case. We will investigate and identify all who have harboured them and hindered legal process.”
He added that Patel was not arrested, but a notice was issued to him, following which he was allowed to go. The officer said that Nida Khan will be produced before a Nashik court, where they will seek her custody for custodial interrogation.
Earlier, the prosecution, while opposing Nida Khan’s bail plea, had said that she had played a role in the ‘religious conversion’ of a victim by giving her a burqa, religious books, and installing religious apps on her phone.
Khan, who worked at TCS’s BPO office in Nashik, is one of eight accused named across nine FIRs registered by the Nashik City police between March 26 and April 3 in connection with the alleged sexual harassment and conversion case.
Seven others – Danish Sheikh, Shafi Shaikh, Asif Ansari, Tausif Attar, Shahrukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, and Ashwini Chainani – have already been arrested.
The case came to light in February when a local political party worker approached the Nashik police, alleging that a Hindu woman working at the BPO had been influenced to follow Islamic practices at her workplace.
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The police deployed constables as undercover housekeeping staff inside the 147-employee BPO for several days, which, the police claimed, provided the grounds for action.
TCS had stated that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form, and that the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment have been suspended.
Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems.
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