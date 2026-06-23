AIMIM corporator disqualified for ‘invalid’ caste certificate; Shiv Sena likely to get BMC seat

In a separate development, the BMC's law committee unanimously passed a resolution recommending the suspension of protocol officer Sandeep Lalge for an alleged protocol violation during the inauguration of the Mumbai Public School at Liberty Garden. (File Photo)
In another setback for the Opposition in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body’s general assembly on Monday disqualified AIMIM corporator Sameer Ramzan Patel after his caste certificate was declared invalid.
This is the second time within a week that a corporator from the Opposition has lost membership. On June 18, Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Deepak Sawant was disqualified after the caste certificate he had submitted with his nomination papers for the February civic elections was invalidated.
Patel had contested from Ward No. 137 in Govandi, a seat reserved for candidates from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The state-appointed caste scrutiny committee invalidated his caste certificate, paving the way for his disqualification.
Earlier, the Bombay High Court had granted Patel interim relief against action on his candidature. However, after the scrutiny committee submitted its findings, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde announced his disqualification on Monday.
According to civic sources, Shiv Sena candidate Ayesha Rafique Shaikh, who finished behind Patel in the election, is likely to be declared the winner for the seat.
Patel’s disqualification reduces AIMIM’s strength in the BMC from nine to eight, while the ruling Mahayuti alliance’s tally is expected to rise to 120.
“The Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act does not provide for a by-election in such cases. If a corporator is disqualified, the candidate who secured the next highest number of votes is declared elected. The formal appointment is to be announced by the High Court,” an official told The Indian Express.
BMC officer suspended for protocol violation
In a separate development, the BMC’s law committee unanimously passed a resolution recommending the suspension of protocol officer Sandeep Lalge for an alleged protocol violation during the inauguration of the Mumbai Public School at Liberty Garden.
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The issue was raised by BJP corporator Tejinder Singh Tiwana, who claimed that despite being the local corporator, his name was omitted from the inauguration plaque.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Tiwana said that when the official was questioned about the omission, he allegedly responded in a disrespectful manner, prompting the committee to move the proposal for his suspension.
“The issue was not limited to an individual’s grievance but concerned the dignity of democratic institutions,” Tiwana said during the committee meet
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More