AIMIM corporator disqualified for ‘invalid’ caste certificate; Shiv Sena likely to get BMC seat

In a separate development, the BMC's law committee unanimously passed a resolution recommending the suspension of protocol officer Sandeep Lalge for an alleged protocol violation during the inauguration of the Mumbai Public School at Liberty Garden. (File Photo)

In another setback for the Opposition in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body’s general assembly on Monday disqualified AIMIM corporator Sameer Ramzan Patel after his caste certificate was declared invalid.

This is the second time within a week that a corporator from the Opposition has lost membership. On June 18, Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Deepak Sawant was disqualified after the caste certificate he had submitted with his nomination papers for the February civic elections was invalidated.

Patel had contested from Ward No. 137 in Govandi, a seat reserved for candidates from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The state-appointed caste scrutiny committee invalidated his caste certificate, paving the way for his disqualification.