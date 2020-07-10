Aim at making Mumbai Covid-free: Uddhav Thackeray to bureaucrats

Uddhav Thackeray. (File) Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked bureaucrats, who have been deputed to monitor the functioning of civic and private hospitals, to aim at making Mumbai free of the Covid-19 pandemic and also coordinate about the availability of beds and ambulances.

The CM further asked all municipal corporations in Thane to set up jumbo facilities, on the lines of Mumbai, in their jurisdictions.

“Though we have created good jumbo facilities, they should not remain unutilised. Now, consider that the fight against Covid-19 is in the final stage and take steps to win the war and aim at making Mumbai Covid-19 free,” said Uddhav in a video conference with five bureaucrats and other senior officials.

He further instructed that private hospitals, whose 80 per cent beds have been acquired by the government, should be asked to put up a daily list of the number of available beds at its main gate. “Ambulance services providers should be guided about the availability of beds in hospitals. While there are large numbers of ambulances in Mumbai, private units have also donated ambulances to hospitals. So, a mechanism should be created to monitor these services to provide better facilities to the people,” he added.

In another meeting with BMC officials, Uddhav asked civic officials to set up ward-wise units in slums involving the NGOs to work as a bridge between the administration and the people. “These units should adopt slums and make door-to-door visits to make Mumbai Covid-19 free,” he said, adding that there should be a permanent mechanism of NGOs working as a bridge between the administration and the people.

Uddhav further asked the NGOs to create awareness among the people in slums about the use of sanitisers and masks. Assistance of NGOs can also be taken for carrying out fumigation in under construction buildings and bridges, he added.

In a meeting with officials of civic bodies in Thane, Uddhav expressed displeasure over the corporations not setting up jumbo Covid-19 facilities. “The jumbo facilities were expected to be set up in the Mumbai Metropolitan region during the lockdown but it has not been done despite repeated instructions. Considering the spike expected in the number of cases in the coming days, all municipal corporations should set up jumbo facilities in their jurisdictions,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd