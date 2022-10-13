Ailing Iranian Navy personnel airlifted to naval hospital in city

THE WESTERN Naval Command evacuated an Iranian Navy personnel from a ship off Mumbai after he suffered a cardiac arrest. An alert was sent to the Indian Navy for rescue and immediate medical attention.

“An Indian Navy advance light helicopter was launched from INS Shikra, Mumbai, at about 8.30 am on Wednesday after a request from the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy for MEDEVAC (medical evacuation) of an Iranian Navy personnel. He had suffered a cardiac arrest onboard IRI Ship Makaran, off Mumbai coast,” said a Naval spokesperson, on anonymity.

The aircraft evacuated the patient and two attendants from the ship and airlifted them directly to INHS Asvini, the naval hospital at Colaba, by 9.50 pm.