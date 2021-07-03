AIKSCC slams Maharashtra government for drafting bill without consulting farmers

The AIKSCC statement was issued after farmers’ organisations and social workers discussed the issue on Saturday. (PTI/File)

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) has slammed the Maharashtra government for bringing a draft agriculture bill in the monsoon session without consulting farmers’ organisations.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the AIKSCC said, “The state is trying to bring a new farm bill by making some changes in the controversial farm law, enacted by the Centre. Making amendment to the draft of the Central laws will not change the purpose behind the enactment of the laws nor will it change the character of the laws.”

Rather, it would help corporates accomplish their business interest by exploiting the farmers of Maharashtra, it added.

The AIKSCC statement was issued after farmers’ organisations and social workers discussed the issue on Saturday. Farmers’ leaders and activists like Ashok Dhawale, Medha Patkar, Raju Shetti, Ajit Nawale, Subash Kakuste and Subash Lomte among others participated in the discussion.

Dhawale said, “The ongoing farmers’ agitation along Delhi borders has come to a critical point after seven months. The major demand is minimum support price of one-and-a-half times more than the production cost. There cannot be any compromise on the contentious of the Centre’s farm laws.”