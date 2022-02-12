Aided by son, woman kills banker husband in Andheri, tries to pass it off as suicide

The Amboli police on Friday arrested a 52-year-old woman and her son for allegedly killing her 58-year-old husband, an assistant general manager at a bank in Andheri. The duo made two unsuccessful attempts in a span of 45 minutes to kill the man and finally succeeded by throwing him off the balcony of their seventh-floor apartment at Veera Desai road, police said.

According to police officials, the incident took place early on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Santhanakrishnan Seshadri who used to stay with his wife Jayasheela and 26-year-old son Arwind.

Senior inspector Nilesh Sitaram Bagul of Amboli police station said, “At around 5am on Friday, we received a call from one of the residents of the quarters informing that a person has committed suicide by jumping off from his seventh floor home.”

A team was subsequently dispatched to investigate the matter and during the course of inquiry, the investigators witnessed that there were cut marks on Seshadri’s hand, police said.

Another investigating team then went to his house and during inspection, found blood stains across the bedroom.

During questioning, Jayasheela alleged that Seshadri was undergoing treatment for mental illness and that he tried to end his life by slashing his wrist.

“She also said that Seshadri has tried to take his life two times in the past but was not successful. However, this time as he could not die after slitting his nerves, he jumped from the balcony of the bedroom, according to his wife,” said Bagul.

The police further noticed that Jayashree and Abhinaw had tried to clean the blood stains on the walls of the house due to which they sensed something amiss and started questioning the latter. Initially, he tried to lie but during sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime, police said.

“Both Jayasheela and Arwind were then taken into custody and subsequently placed under arrest,” said an officer.

In their confession to police, they alleged that Seshadri never behaved properly with his family and would not even contribute to the expenses of the house. He would instead argue over small issues and fight with them every day, the mother-son duo told police.

“Owing to such constant harassment, they decided to kill him in such a manner so that it appears that he has committed suicide,” said Bagul.

The two have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police further said that Seshadri was previously posted at the Chennai branch of the bank and was shifted to Mumbai two years ago.

“We are trying to ascertain whether Seshadri was genuinely facing some mental issue or not,” said an investigator.