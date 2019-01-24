AICC approves MPCC election committees

All India Congress Committee chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday approved Maharashtra Congress’ proposal to form Coordination Committee, Pradesh Election Committee, Publicity Committee, Media Coordination Committee, Manifesto Committee and Election Management Committee.

The MPCC coordination committee, headed by Mallikarjun Kharge, comprises 29 members, Maharashtra Pradesh Election Committee, led by Ashok Chavan, will have 31 members, MPCC campaign committee, led by Sushilkumar Shinde, will have 64 members and MPCC publicity and publication committee will have 25 members.