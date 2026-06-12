AIB, Kamra, Allahbadia, now Pranit More: Comics vs law in Maharashtra

Maharashtra cyber police’s case against stand-up comic Pranit More over remarks made at a show – including a ‘Rs 370 ki biryani’ comment that has sparked outrage – has once again brought into focus the tricky relationship between comedy and the law in Maharashtra.

Over the past decade, the state has witnessed several high-profile controversies involving comics, leading to police complaints, cases, legislative proceedings and political protests. While few of these cases resulted in convictions, many performers have faced repeated police summons.

One of the earliest and most high-profile controversies involving India’s stand-up comedy scene was the AIB Knockout roast, recorded in Mumbai in December 2014 and released online in January 2015 by comedy collective AIB.

Featuring Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, and several comics, the show drew widespread criticism for explicit language and sexual jokes. Following complaints by activists and political groups, Mumbai Police registered cases against AIB members, participating actors and organisers under provisions relating to obscenity and public decency.

The controversy led to multiple investigations, statements being recorded and the eventual removal of the video from YouTube. However, despite years of legal proceedings, none of the cases resulted in convictions.

Kunal Kamra Case

The case against comics Kunal Kamra stems from a parody song performed during a show recorded in Mumbai in early 2025 and uploaded online in March. In the performance, Kamra referred to Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a “gaddar” (traitor), an apparent reference to his role in the 2022 Shiv Sena split.

Following a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Kamra. Three additional FIRs were subsequently filed elsewhere in Maharashtra. The controversy escalated after Shiv Sena workers vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai, where the performance had been recorded, leading to the arrest of several party workers.

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Kamra refused to apologise and challenged the FIR before the Bombay High Court. In April 2025, the court granted him protection from arrest while allowing the investigation to continue. It also directed that any questioning by police should take place in Chennai, where he lives.

The Maharashtra legislature admitted a breach-of-privilege motion against him. The matter was referred to the Privileges Committee, which issued notices and sought his response. In 2026, Kamra appeared before the committee and maintained that he would neither apologise nor express remorse, arguing that political satire is protected speech.

As of June 2026, both the criminal investigation and the legislative privilege proceedings remain pending.

India’s Got Latent Controversy

A major controversy erupted in February 2025 over the YouTube show, ‘India’s Got Latent’. The row began after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, appearing as a guest judge on comics Samay Raina’s show, made a sexually explicit remark to a contestant. The clip went viral and triggered widespread outrage.

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Maharashtra Cyber Police subsequently registered an FIR against Allahbadia, Raina and around 30 judges, guests, participants and content creators associated with various episodes of the show, accusing them of creation and dissemination of obscene content online.

Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Cyber issued summonses to several individuals, and statements of Allahbadia, Raina, and content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh and others were recorded. Amid the backlash, Raina removed all episodes of the show from YouTube and said he would cooperate with investigators. By April 2025, the principal panellists had appeared before Maharashtra Cyber for questioning. As of June 2026, the investigation has not culminated in a trial or conviction, and no final judicial determination has been reported.

A row that did not lead to a police case

Comic Vir Das faced multiple police complaints after his ‘Two Indias’ monologue, performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC in November 2021, went viral. In Maharashtra, a BJP functionary submitted a complaint to Mumbai Police, alleging that Das had defamed India and insulted Indian women through his remarks.

However, unlike several other controversies involving comics, Mumbai Police did not register an FIR over the performance.

The matter remained at the complaint stage and did not result in arrest, chargesheet or prosecution.