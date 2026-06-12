AIB, Kamra, Allahbadia, now Pranit More: Comics vs law in Maharashtra

Over the past decade, Maharashtra has witnessed several high-profile controversies involving comics, leading to cases and protests

Written by: Zeeshan Shaikh
4 min readJun 12, 2026 03:37 PM IST
Pranit MoreFIR against comic Pranit More, others over obscene comments during stand-up show
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Maharashtra cyber police’s case against stand-up comic Pranit More over remarks made at a show – including a ‘Rs 370 ki biryani’ comment that has sparked outrage – has once again brought into focus the tricky relationship between comedy and the law in Maharashtra.

Over the past decade, the state has witnessed several high-profile controversies involving comics, leading to police complaints, cases, legislative proceedings and political protests. While few of these cases resulted in convictions, many performers have faced repeated police summons.

AIB Knockout Roast

One of the earliest and most high-profile controversies involving India’s stand-up comedy scene was the AIB Knockout roast, recorded in Mumbai in December 2014 and released online in January 2015 by comedy collective AIB.

Featuring Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, and several comics, the show drew widespread criticism for explicit language and sexual jokes. Following complaints by activists and political groups, Mumbai Police registered cases against AIB members, participating actors and organisers under provisions relating to obscenity and public decency.

The controversy led to multiple investigations, statements being recorded and the eventual removal of the video from YouTube. However, despite years of legal proceedings, none of the cases resulted in convictions.

Kunal Kamra Case

The case against comics Kunal Kamra stems from a parody song performed during a show recorded in Mumbai in early 2025 and uploaded online in March. In the performance, Kamra referred to Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a “gaddar” (traitor), an apparent reference to his role in the 2022 Shiv Sena split.

Following a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Kamra. Three additional FIRs were subsequently filed elsewhere in Maharashtra. The controversy escalated after Shiv Sena workers vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai, where the performance had been recorded, leading to the arrest of several party workers.

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Kamra refused to apologise and challenged the FIR before the Bombay High Court. In April 2025, the court granted him protection from arrest while allowing the investigation to continue. It also directed that any questioning by police should take place in Chennai, where he lives.

The Maharashtra legislature admitted a breach-of-privilege motion against him. The matter was referred to the Privileges Committee, which issued notices and sought his response. In 2026, Kamra appeared before the committee and maintained that he would neither apologise nor express remorse, arguing that political satire is protected speech.

As of June 2026, both the criminal investigation and the legislative privilege proceedings remain pending.

India’s Got Latent Controversy

A major controversy erupted in February 2025 over the YouTube show, ‘India’s Got Latent’. The row began after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, appearing as a guest judge on comics Samay Raina’s show, made a sexually explicit remark to a contestant. The clip went viral and triggered widespread outrage.

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Maharashtra Cyber Police subsequently registered an FIR against Allahbadia, Raina and around 30 judges, guests, participants and content creators associated with various episodes of the show, accusing them of creation and dissemination of obscene content online.

Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Cyber issued summonses to several individuals, and statements of Allahbadia, Raina, and content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh and others were recorded. Amid the backlash, Raina removed all episodes of the show from YouTube and said he would cooperate with investigators. By April 2025, the principal panellists had appeared before Maharashtra Cyber for questioning. As of June 2026, the investigation has not culminated in a trial or conviction, and no final judicial determination has been reported.

A row that did not lead to a police case

Comic Vir Das faced multiple police complaints after his ‘Two Indias’ monologue, performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC in November 2021, went viral. In Maharashtra, a BJP functionary submitted a complaint to Mumbai Police, alleging that Das had defamed India and insulted Indian women through his remarks.

However, unlike several other controversies involving comics, Mumbai Police did not register an FIR over the performance.
The matter remained at the complaint stage and did not result in arrest, chargesheet or prosecution.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Zeeshan Shaikh
Zeeshan Shaikh

Zeeshan Shaikh is the Associate Editor who heads The Indian Express' Mumbai reporting team. He is recognized for his highly specialized Expertise in analyzing the complex dynamics of Maharashtra politics and critical minority issues, providing in-depth, nuanced, and Trustworthy reports. Expertise  Senior Editorial Role: As an Associate Editor leading the Mumbai reporting team, Zeeshan Shaikh holds a position of significant Authority and journalistic responsibility at a leading national newspaper. Core Specialization: His reporting focuses intensely on two interconnected, high-impact areas: Maharashtra Politics & Urban Power Structures: Provides deep-dive analyses into political strategies, municipal elections (e.g., BMC polls), the history of alliances (e.g., Shiv Sena's shifting partners), and the changing demographics that influence civic power in Mumbai. Minority Issues and Socio-Political Trends: Excels in coverage of the Muslim community's representation in power, demographic shifts, socio-economic challenges, and the historical context of sensitive political and cultural issues (e.g., the 'Vande Mataram' debate's roots in the BMC). Investigative Depth: His articles frequently delve into the historical roots and contemporary consequences of major events, ranging from the rise of extremist groups in specific villages (e.g., Borivali-Padgha) to the long-term collapse of established political parties (e.g., Congress in Mumbai). Trustworthiness & Credibility Data-Driven Analysis: Zeeshan's work often incorporates empirical data, such as National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics on arrests and convictions of minorities, or data on asset growth of politicians, grounding his reports in factual evidence. Focus on Hinterland Issues: While based in Mumbai, he maintains a wide lens, covering issues affecting the state's hinterlands, including water crises, infrastructure delays, and the plight of marginalized communities (e.g., manual scavengers). Institutional Affiliation: His senior position at The Indian Express—a publication known for its tradition of rigorous political and investigative journalism—underscores the high level of editorial vetting and Trustworthiness of his reports. He tweets @zeeshansahafi ... Read More

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