‘AI-powered traffic management plan is being prepared for Mumbai’: Ashish Shelar

An AI-powered Traffic Management Plan for Mumbai is being prepared using advanced technology, Minister for Information Technology and Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar told the Assembly on Saturday. A high-level meeting will soon be convened in this regard to review its framework and implementation, he said.
In the Assembly, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, through a point of order, drew the government’s attention to the severe traffic congestion in Andheri.
The issue received support from across parties. Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh raised concerns about vehicles being driven in the wrong direction on no-entry roads across Mumbai, leading to an increase in accidents and traffic jams. Whereas Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai highlighted congestion in the Bandra East Assembly constituency, particularly in the BKC, Kala Nagar, Kurla–Santacruz Link Road and Western Express Highway areas while Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande raised serious concerns over persistent traffic congestion in the Chandivali area.
Responding to the concerns raised in the House, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Shelar stated the matter was deliberated during the recent District Planning Committee meeting and clear instructions have been issued to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) for immediate action.
As per the directives of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a comprehensive AI-driven traffic management plan for Mumbai is being prepared to streamline traffic flow and enhance enforcement, he said.
Addressing the issue of abandoned and scrap vehicles parked along city roads, the Minister assured that the matter will be resolved on priority, with the BMC already initiating action. He also stated that a meeting will be held shortly to review the situation in detail, taking into account the suggestions put forth by Mumbai’s MLAs.
