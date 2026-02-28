‘AI-powered traffic management plan is being prepared for Mumbai’: Ashish Shelar

In the Assembly, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, through a point of order, drew the government’s attention to the severe traffic congestion in Andheri. (File Photo)

An AI-powered Traffic Management Plan for Mumbai is being prepared using advanced technology, Minister for Information Technology and Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar told the Assembly on Saturday. A high-level meeting will soon be convened in this regard to review its framework and implementation, he said.

In the Assembly, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, through a point of order, drew the government’s attention to the severe traffic congestion in Andheri.

The issue received support from across parties. Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh raised concerns about vehicles being driven in the wrong direction on no-entry roads across Mumbai, leading to an increase in accidents and traffic jams. Whereas Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai highlighted congestion in the Bandra East Assembly constituency, particularly in the BKC, Kala Nagar, Kurla–Santacruz Link Road and Western Express Highway areas while Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande raised serious concerns over persistent traffic congestion in the Chandivali area.