AI labs, new CBSE school and Rs 4,248 crore push by BMC on education

Among the key announcements in the budget is the setting up of another CBSE affiliated school in Andheri in the academic year 2026 27

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has earmarked Rs 4248.08 crore for its education department in 2026-27, marking a sharp increase from last year’s Rs 3955.64 crore, with plans to introduce Artificial Intelligence labs and expand its footprint of national board schools.

Announcing the budget on Wednesday, Rajeshree Shirwadkar, newly appointed chairperson of the BMC Education Committee, said the civic body intends to set up AI labs for municipal school students in the coming academic year. The expenditure for the AI initiative, however, is not included in the current allocation and will be brought as a separate proposal.

Shirwadkar said the rollout would begin in phases. “It will not be feasible to start AI labs in all schools at once. The plan is to start with at least three AI labs, one each in the city, western suburbs and eastern suburbs,” she said.