AI labs, new CBSE school and Rs 4,248 crore push by BMC on education

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has earmarked Rs 4248.08 crore for its education department in 2026-27, marking a sharp increase from last year’s Rs 3955.64 crore, with plans to introduce Artificial Intelligence labs and expand its footprint of national board schools.
Announcing the budget on Wednesday, Rajeshree Shirwadkar, newly appointed chairperson of the BMC Education Committee, said the civic body intends to set up AI labs for municipal school students in the coming academic year. The expenditure for the AI initiative, however, is not included in the current allocation and will be brought as a separate proposal.
Shirwadkar said the rollout would begin in phases. “It will not be feasible to start AI labs in all schools at once. The plan is to start with at least three AI labs, one each in the city, western suburbs and eastern suburbs,” she said.
The committee will also examine ways to address declining enrollment in Marathi medium schools. “If there are Marathi medium schools which continue to draw significant number of students, we will study what they are doing to check if it can be replicated in other schools to boost student enrollment,” Shirwadkar said.
Among the key announcements in the budget is the setting up of another CBSE affiliated school in Andheri in the academic year 2026 27. With this, the number of Central Board of Secondary Education schools run by the civic body will rise to 20. The BMC already operates three non state board institutions under the ICSE, IGCSE and IB boards.
The budget also outlines teacher training under the National Education Policy, expansion of financial assistance for meritorious Class 10 students to include those from non state board BMC schools, and educational trips for Class 9 students.
A new initiative titled Environmental Conservation will be introduced for students from Classes 5 to 8. The programme has been allocated Rs 2.40 crore and will include activities such as producing eco friendly goods, recycling waste, making bricks, crafting handmade paper and creating herbal gardens.
With a higher outlay and a focus on technology, board diversification and experiential learning, the civic body’s education push signals a shift towards modernisation while attempting to arrest falling enrollments in its traditional Marathi medium schools.
