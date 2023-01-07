AI incident: Delhi Police visits Mumbai residence of accused, finds it locked

A Delhi Police team on Friday morning visited the Mumbai residence of Shankar Mishra, who has been accused of urinating on a co-passenger in an Air India flight on November 26, last year.

Finding the house locked, the team visited the Nehru Nagar police station. The officers requested their counterparts to keep a watch on Mishra’s house in the Kurla area.

Mishra, in an inebriated condition, allegedly urinated on an elderly lady onboard an Air India flight between New York and Delhi. Based on a complaint by Air India, Delhi Police on Wednesday filed an FIR on charges of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Mishra, known as ‘Suraj’ in Kamgar Nagar, has been staying in the area – dominated by Marathi-speaking people – for over two decades, said neighbours. They added that he left for the US a couple of years ago to work in a multinational firm, but was a frequent visitor to his Mumbai house.

“The family has not been home since Thursday morning. We believe that it is out of fear that police may come anytime to their doorsteps…,” a neighbour said.

Mishra’s house help Sangeeta Sonawane said the last time she visited the house was on Wednesday. “I did not come to work on Thursday, so I am not aware whether they were home,” she said.

Sonawane said nobody from the family has called her. She claimed that she had never interacted with Mishra.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a neighbour on condition of anonymity said, “The family did not socialise much. We had very little conversation with them… whenever Mishra’s mother came to the balcony, we would share a smile.”

The Nehru Nagar police said Mishra did not have any criminal background. The neighbours, too, maintained that they never saw Mishra indulging in any kind of mischief.