Air India former staffer booked for spreading false information in Mumbai

A former Air India (AI) employee has been booked for allegedly spreading false information that the airline had run an unauthorised passenger plane to Frankfurt on April 2 and returned to India.

The accused had sent emails to several ministers, including the Union home minister, aviation minister, health minister, DGCA and Mumbai Police commissioner on April 3, asking them to take action against AI. He also alleged that AI staffers did not follow social distancing norms during the journey.

On Tuesday, the airline, through an employee, filed a complaint with the Marine Drive police station, following which an FIR was registered.

The complainant, a senior manager in AI, in his statement to the police has claimed an internal inquiry had found the suspect guilty and he was dismissed in 2014. “As he is angry with the company, he is constantly making false complaints,” the complainant said.

“He has been booked for spreading wrong information. We are yet to arrest him,” said senior inspector Mrutunjay Hiremath.

