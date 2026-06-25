Ahead of Ganeshotsav, BMC approves AI crowd monitoring at key Mumbai tourist sites

Specialised AI-enabled CCTV cameras will be installed at five major pilot locations, including the Gateway of India (File photo).

Ahead of the upcoming Ganeshotsav, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approved a pilot project to deploy an artificial intelligence-based crowd-monitoring system at key tourist and religious locations across Mumbai, including the Gateway of India, Siddhivinayak Temple, Juhu Beach, Dadar Beach and Girgaon.

The AI-powered tourist footfall monitoring system will track and analyse the massive influx of floating populations and festive crowds in real time. Unlike Mumbai’s existing 10,000 standard surveillance cameras, this system will actively map crowd counts, movement patterns, and timing.

Officials said detailed reports will be prepared to determine the project’s costs and logistics, and tenders will be issued after the cost estimate is completed.