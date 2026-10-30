AI cameras in Mumbai to dissuade people from dumping garbage in open

In a pilot project launched to deter littering in public spaces, unauthorised garbage dumping will set off alarms in the city through a blaring loudspeaker and attract heavy penalties.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has installed an AI camera equipped with a live warning loudspeaker in Mahim’s Gajanan Vatika, a garbage vulnerable point (GVP) which records chronic waste dumping.

The pilot project entails an AI camera which will detect an individual’s movement approaching to dump garbage. As soon as the sensor records motion, the system will set off a message through an in-built loudspeaker appealing to offenders to keep the premises clean and stray away from littering in public.