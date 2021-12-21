AI-based loco inspection system installed at Bandra station

THE WESTERN Railway has installed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Loco Inspection System at Trip Shed, Bandra Terminus, which is under Mumbai division.

Earlier, the loco inspection would take place manually, which was time consuming and would take hours. However, the AI system will help to carry out the inspection within a few minutes.

According to officials, the AI system will help increase efficiency as well as enhance maintenance works of the loco engines and will improve loco outage. The system has been put into service at Trip Shed, Bandra Terminus, from December 18, 2021 and it is capable of carrying inspection of the sides, underframe and roof of the loco train. It will be able to measure the axle box temperatures, detect loose parts, hanging parts, wheel profile, foreign particles, carbon strip defects, broken roof insulators, brake block thickness, cattle guard defects, primary spring cracks, etc of the loco and it will raise alarms for proper intervention during emergency.