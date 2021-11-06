10 Covid-19 patients dead in fire at district hospital in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar

At least ten patients, who were undergoing treatment for Covid-19, have died after a fire broke out in the intensive care unit of a district hospital in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar on Saturday.

Maharashtra | A total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar District Hospital, said District Collector Rajendra Bhosale pic.twitter.com/zrUnAMKNMj — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2021

Confirming the incident, District Collector Rajendra Bhosale said the fire has now been brought under control. “17 patients were undergoing treating at the ICU ward. Out of them, 10 have died in the fire. All the deceased were undergoing treatment for Covid-19,” he added.

The collector further informed that as per initial investigations, the fire might have been caused by a short circuit.

