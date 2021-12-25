Ahmednagar: 19 Navodaya Vidyalaya students test Covid positive

Game said District Collector Rajendra Bhosale who heads the district disaster management authority has been asked to hold a meeting of all stakeholders and shut all schools in the district, if necessary.

AS MANY as 19 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of Takli Dhokeshwar area of Ahmednagar tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, prompting the district authorities to begin an extensive testing for all students, teachers and staff of the school. The samples are also being sent for genome sequencing. The school is in Parner Tehsil of the Ahmednagar district in Northern Maharashtra.