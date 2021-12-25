Ahmednagar: 19 Navodaya Vidyalaya students test Covid positive

December 25, 2021 11:58:40 pm
AS MANY as 19 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of Takli Dhokeshwar area of Ahmednagar tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, prompting the district authorities to begin an extensive testing for all students, teachers and staff of the school. The samples are also being sent for genome sequencing. The school is in Parner Tehsil of the Ahmednagar district in Northern Maharashtra.
Nashik Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game told The Indian Express, “All 19 students are in the local hospital at Parner and are asymptomatic. The rest are quarantined. The rest of the students, teachers, and staff are being tested.’’ Game said District Collector Rajendra Bhosale who heads the district disaster management authority has been asked to hold a meeting of all stakeholders and shut all schools in the district, if necessary.
