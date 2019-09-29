Ahmedabad resident caught with Rs 1 crore in Mumbai mall’s parking lot

An Ahmedabad resident was caught with Rs 1 crore in his possession in the parking lot of a mall in Kandivali East on Friday night. Police suspect that the man had come to the city to hand over the money to someone and, accordingly, informed the Income-Tax department about the seizure as the model code of conduct is in place in Maharashtra.

The accused, Amit Kantilal Seth (49), sells medical instruments in Ahmedabad for a living. The police said he travelled to Growel’s 101 Mall in Kandivali East in a car with two other men. “We received information that a man with a large amount of cash would arrive at the mall’s parking lot at 9 pm and launched a joint operation with the flying squad of the district collector’s office,” said Dilip Sawant, Additional Commissioner of Police, North region.

Inside the car, the police claimed to have found a bag containing Rs 1 crore. Sawant said that when Seth was quizzed about the source of the money, he was not able to provide satisfactory answers.

“He claims that Rs 20 lakh belongs to him and the rest he had taken as loan from a person in Ahmedabad,” said Sawant.

The money has been handed over to the I-T department which will inquire into the source.

“We have also begun an investigation into Seth’s background and are looking at the reason he came to Mumbai with such a large amount of money,” said Sawant.

Since the model code of conduct came into place last week, this is the biggest cash seizure in Mumbai thus far. Last week, the police found Rs 67 lakh in unaccounted cash in a shop in Kalbadevi.