Ahir’s exit dents Sena (UBT) in Worli, gives Shinde camp leader who built Aaditya’s political base

The defection of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir to the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena is being seen as a significant setback for Aaditya Thackeray, with the ruling alliance bringing into its fold the leader who played a pivotal role in building Aaditya’s political base in Worli.

A three time MLA from Worli, Ahir represented the constituency in 1999, 2004 and 2009 as an NCP leader and remained one of its most influential political figures for nearly 15 years. After joining the undivided Shiv Sena in July 2019, he vacated his political space to facilitate Aaditya Thackeray’s electoral debut from Worli, becoming one of the key leaders who helped consolidate local support for him.

Several Sena leaders said Ahir worked extensively behind the scenes to ensure Aaditya’s victory in 2019. Aaditya won the election by 67,427 votes, defeating NCP candidate Suresh Mane. Ahir was later accommodated in the Legislative Council in June 2022, while then Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Shinde was shifted out, effectively leaving Worli entirely to Aaditya.

With Ahir now crossing over, the Shinde camp has acquired one of the few leaders with a deep organisational network in Worli.

The significance of Ahir’s switch has grown after Aaditya’s victory margin shrank sharply in the 2024 Assembly election. Aaditya retained the seat by just 8,801 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Milind Deora, a steep decline from his margin of over 67,000 votes in 2019.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election too, Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant secured a lead of only 6,715 votes from the Worli Assembly segment, indicating that the constituency is no longer as comfortable for Sena (UBT) as it once was.

Party leaders also pointed out that unlike many recent defectors, Ahir continues to hold office as an MLC until July 2028, giving the Shinde Sena an experienced Mumbai face inside the legislature.

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Asked whether he would contest from Worli in future, Ahir said, “I will try to fulfil any responsibility that Eknath Shinde gives me with all my might.”

Before switching sides, Ahir had sent a message to Aaditya Thackeray assuring him he would not contest against him from Worli.

Referring to the message, Aaditya said, “He messaged me this morning saying he will not contest against me in Worli. But these are things people say.”

Dismissing suggestions that the defection would hurt the party, Aaditya said, “We have been seeing this for the last four years. Those to whom the party gave everything are leaving only for personal interests. There is nothing new in this and it does not shock us. Worli Sewri was and will remain Shiv Sena (UBT)’s stronghold. No matter who joins or leaves, our stronghold will not be shaken.”