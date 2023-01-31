Ahead of Union Budget, CM Shinde meets state MPs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday held a meeting with Members of Parliament from Maharashtra to discuss the state’s expectations from the upcoming Union Budget.

Shinde directed that state departments should furnish utilisation certificates for funds released by the Centre to ensure continuous flow of funds.

“Secretaries of respective departments should ensure that these certificates are furnished in time. This will ensure that the state will continue to get funds,” he said. He added that the Centre recently sanctioned Rs 15,000 crore for the Urban Development department.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state government has cancelled the previous government’s decision to not give the state’s 50 per cent monetary share in railway projects. “We will disburse the 50 per cent state’s share now,” he said.

The meeting also discussed speeding up projects supported by the Centre. According to sources, an official in Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi will be given full-time job to coordinate between the state and central government to ensure projects are not halted.

The Opposition, meanwhile, termed the meeting as a farce saying what will the meeting achieve if it is being held only a day prior to the presentation of the Union Budget. NCP’s Amol Kolhe was the sole opposition MP in the meeting.

“Shinde has called a meeting of all Maharashtra MPs today in Mumbai to discuss various provisions of the Union Budget for Maharashtra. Does CM remember that the Union Budget will be presented on February 1” asked NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase.

Advertisement

A meeting of Shinde with MPs from Maharashtra to discuss issues related to the state in the upcoming Union budget was cancelled because of his busy schedule in December.

“Now with just a day in between, I wonder how MPs will be able to add suggestions to the Union Budget for the development of Maharashtra. It is nothing but a publicity stunt and the CM should have called for the meeting of all MPs at least a month ago and should have taken a review of all central projects and financial allocations for various schemes and then forwarded suggestions to the Finance Ministry,” he said.