Ahead of monsoon, BEST expands call centres, deploys 300 extra staff to tackle power outages

At a BEST committee meeting on Tuesday, chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao said the undertaking will scale up its response system to tackle outages and infrastructure faults.

Ahead of the monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has announced a push to expand its call centre network and deploy additional staff to handle a surge in electricity complaints during heavy rain.

At a BEST committee meeting on Tuesday, chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao said the undertaking will scale up its response system to tackle outages and infrastructure faults.

“The call centre will be set up in three months. Till then, we are deploying people on a temporary basis so complaints are attended immediately,” she said.

At present, BEST runs 11 call centres and plans to expand them across all depots within two to three months. In the interim, around 300 personnel will be deployed to manage complaint calls and coordinate fault response.