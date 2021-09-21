Ahead of meeting with Amit Shah, CM Uddhav Thackeray reviews development work in Naxal areas

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday reviewed Naxal activities in the state and the current status of development work in Naxal areas, ahead of a meeting of chief ministers of Naxalism-affected states convened by the Union Home Ministry on September 26.

Thackeray will go to Delhi on Sunday to attend the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Centre’s national policy and action plan to combat left-wing extremism in the states.

In 2015, the Centre formulated a policy comprising of a multi-pronged approach, including security measures, development initiatives, and ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities.

Sources said that as part of the preparation for the meeting, the CM on Monday held a review meeting which was attended by Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and senior police officials from the state.

A state government official said that the issues such as state government’s efforts to tackle the issue of Naxalism, the ongoing development work in the Naxal-affected areas, projects for expansion of transportation and communication networks, provision of funds and reasons for non-utilisations of funds, forest issues and centre-state cooperation were discussed in the meeting.

The CM has called another meeting on Thursday to finalise the points to be taken up in the Delhi meeting, added the official.