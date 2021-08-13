Ahead of Independence Day, PETA appeals to be patriotic by adopting Desi pets

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day this year, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has placed a billboard in Mumbai as well as in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata encouraging people to get patriotic by adopting an Indian dog from the streets or an animal shelter, rather than adding to the homeless-animal crisis by patronising breeders and pet shops that sell foreign pedigrees.

The Mumbai billboard is located at Linking Road, Bandra.

“It’s irresponsible for anyone to breed or buy animals when millions of homeless Indian dogs and cats are languishing on the streets and in shelters,” said PETA India Senior Campaigns Coordinator, Radhika Suryavanshi. “Every time someone buys a ‘foreign’ purebred puppy or kitten from a breeder or pet shop, a desi animal loses a chance at finding a loving home,” she added.

According to PETA, Pedigree dogs sold in pet shops and by breeders are typically deprived of proper veterinary care, adequate food, exercise, affection, and socialisation.

Meanwhile, community dogs and cats often starve or are injured, abused, or hit by vehicles. Countless others are left to languish in animal shelters because there aren’t enough good homes for them. That is why PETA India advocates for adoption and urges guardians to have their dog and cat companions sterilised.

“Celebrities Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Raveena Tandon, Trisha Krishnan, Dino Morea, and Imran Khan are among those who have urged their fans to choose adoption of community cats and dogs by working with PETA India,” said PETA spokesperson.