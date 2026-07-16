The Maharashtra government on Wednesday defended its decision to continue allowing plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesh idols taller than six feet to be immersed in natural water bodies, telling the Bombay High Court that the relaxation should continue until a viable solution is found for recycling the material.
The state argued that the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 2020 guidelines on PoP idol immersion are advisory and not prohibitory, and opposed a public interest litigation seeking a complete ban on immersing large PoP idols in lakes, rivers and the sea.
If the court accepts the state’s stand, large public Ganesh idols can continue to be immersed in natural water bodies this festival season, subject to the conditions laid down in the 2025 guidelines.
According to the state’s August 1, 2025 guidelines, idols exceeding six feet may be immersed in natural water bodies only where no alternative immersion facility is available. Such immersions are subject to obtaining the necessary permissions, collecting the immersed material, scientifically disposing of it and cleaning the water body afterwards.
In an affidavit filed before the court, Ramesh Mahale, Joint Secretary in the Environment Department, said the state was working towards finding a long-term solution for the reuse and recycling of PoP while continuing to promote eco-friendly Ganesh celebrations.
The government said local authorities had created alternative immersion facilities for idols up to six feet in height and were taking steps to collect PoP waste after immersion while exploring recycling options.
The PIL, filed after alleging poor implementation of the CPCB’s 2020 guidelines, contends that allowing large PoP idols to be immersed in natural water bodies contributes to water pollution. Senior advocate Mihir Desai, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the state’s revised guidelines were impractical and sought a complete prohibition on immersing PoP idols taller than six feet, which are commonly installed by Sarvajanik Ganesh mandals.
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The state, however, relied on a June 7, 2025 affidavit filed by the CPCB, which clarified that its 2020 guidelines govern only the immersion of PoP idols and are advisory in nature, not a prohibition on their manufacture or use. On that basis, it argued that the PIL was “misconceived”.
The government also told the court that the “internationally famous” Ganeshotsav forms part of Maharashtra’s cultural heritage and said it remained equally committed to protecting the environment. It said awareness campaigns encouraging citizens to adopt eco-friendly idols had already led to a gradual shift away from PoP idols.
The High Court is scheduled to continue hearing the matter on Thursday, July 16.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More