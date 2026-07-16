Ahead of Ganeshotsav, Maharashtra seeks HC nod for immersion of 6-ft-plus PoP idols in natural water bodies

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday defended its decision to continue allowing plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesh idols taller than six feet to be immersed in natural water bodies, telling the Bombay High Court that the relaxation should continue until a viable solution is found for recycling the material.

The state argued that the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 2020 guidelines on PoP idol immersion are advisory and not prohibitory, and opposed a public interest litigation seeking a complete ban on immersing large PoP idols in lakes, rivers and the sea.

If the court accepts the state’s stand, large public Ganesh idols can continue to be immersed in natural water bodies this festival season, subject to the conditions laid down in the 2025 guidelines.