Maharashtra warns of action under MCOCA to curb illegal cattle smuggling

3 min readMumbaiUpdated: May 21, 2026 09:42 PM IST
All concerned departments in the state must form joint flying squads to take appropriate action against illegal cattle transportation and unauthorized slaughterhouses, the state home department said. (File photo)
Ahead of Eid al-Adha which is slated for May 28 with religious slaughter of animals poised to be carried out during a three day period between May 28, May 29 and 30 the Maharashtra Home Department has issued directives stating that individuals, gangs, or organisations that repeatedly and systematically engage in cattle smuggling in violation of prevailing laws and regulations will face action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
Based on the representations received by the state government from various organizations requesting appropriate action regarding cattle smuggling, illegal transportation of cattle, and unauthorized slaughterhouses, etc, the state home department on Thursday issued directives asking strict implementation of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, as well as other relevant regulations.
“All concerned Municipal Corporations / Municipal Councils / Municipalities / Nagar Panchayats, as well as all Zilla Parishads / Panchayat Samitis, and Gram Panchayats must locate unauthorized and unlicensed slaughterhouses within their jurisdiction and take appropriate action against them. They must also take care to ensure that no unauthorized or unlicensed slaughterhouses exist in any area,” it said.
It has asked the state transport department to regularly inspect vehicles illegally transporting cattle and take appropriate action against the respective vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act and other relevant laws. “All Police Superintendent offices, Police Commissionerates, as well as the Commissionerate of Animal Husbandry and the Transport Commissionerate in the state must appoint independent nodal officers at their respective levels. The contact numbers of the appointed officers should be made available to all concerned departments and citizens,” it said.
Every District Collector in the border areas of Maharashtra, has been asked to establish a joint check-post at the points of entry into Maharashtra from other states. “This check-post must include officers and staff from the district’s police department, transport offices, urban/rural local bodies, and animal husbandry offices. All concerned departments in the state must form joint flying squads to take appropriate action against illegal cattle transportation and unauthorized slaughterhouses,” it said.
The concerned police machinery has been asked to take immediate action upon receiving complaints regarding cattle smuggling, illegal transportation of cattle, or unauthorized slaughterhouses on the Dial 112 helpline number.
With respect to the temporary slaughterhouses for religious purposes, the directives have asked that the license holders shall be mandatorily required to maintain cleanliness at the slaughterhouse, manage bio-medical waste, and strictly comply with all rules regarding public health and safety, officials said.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
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Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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