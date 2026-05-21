Maharashtra warns of action under MCOCA to curb illegal cattle smuggling

All concerned departments in the state must form joint flying squads to take appropriate action against illegal cattle transportation and unauthorized slaughterhouses, the state home department said. (File photo)

Ahead of Eid al-Adha which is slated for May 28 with religious slaughter of animals poised to be carried out during a three day period between May 28, May 29 and 30 the Maharashtra Home Department has issued directives stating that individuals, gangs, or organisations that repeatedly and systematically engage in cattle smuggling in violation of prevailing laws and regulations will face action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Based on the representations received by the state government from various organizations requesting appropriate action regarding cattle smuggling, illegal transportation of cattle, and unauthorized slaughterhouses, etc, the state home department on Thursday issued directives asking strict implementation of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, as well as other relevant regulations.