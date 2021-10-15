Ahead of Dussehra, 1,805 booked in Mumbai for violating traffic rules

As part of its ‘All Out Operation’ ahead of Dussehra, the Mumbai Police took several preventive measures, including setting up 134 nakabandis across Mumbai for three hours between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in which 7,792 vehicles were checked. As many as 1,805 of them were booked for traffic violations, including five for drunk driving.

The police also checked records of anti-social elements and arrested 50 wanted or absconding accused, 82 accused against whom non-bailable warrants have been issued and 38 criminals who were found roaming in the city despite being externed.

As part of preventive steps, the anti-terror cell checked 51 immersion points for Devi idols. Apart from this, the police checked 428 sensitive locations in Mumbai from a security point of view. A total of 888 hotels, lodges, guest houses and hostels were monitored to ensure criminals and anti-social elements were not staying there.

Besides, 60 were booked in cases pertaining to illicit liquor and gambling. The police also seized 45 weapons like swords and knives from anti-social elements in a bid to ensure that no untoward incident takes place as the festival concludes on Friday.