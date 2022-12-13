Ahead of DGW meet G-20 sherpa Amitabh Kant highlights concern over deteriorating AQI in city

A DAY ahead of the first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) during India’s G20 Presidency to be held in Mumbai, India Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Monday raised concerns over the city’s poor air quality index (AQI) and stressed upon the need to have long-term measures to improve it.

Over the past week, Mumbai had been recording AQI over 300. On Monday the city recorded an AQI of 225, which falls under the poor category.

Addressing a press conference before the first DWG meeting to be held in the city from December 13 -16, Kant said the poor air quality of Mumbai is on account of emissions from oil refineries and the issue has been discussed with the secretary of Union petroleum ministry.

“A lot (Mumbai’s poor AQI) has been happening on account of refinery chimneys,” Kant told reporters when asked about Mumbai’s poor air quality.

“I think long-term measures are required, not just from the refineries but also in keeping the air quality very clean. One of the challenges is that the Deonar dumping ground is also near refineries and the burning there should be stopped,” he said.

Read | These roads will stay closed for Mumbai G20 summit till Friday evening

The secretary of the ministry of petroleum has done an intensive review with two oil refineries in Mumbai and with experts on the subject, he said.

All data indicating the values of Sox (sulphur oxides), NO2 (Nitrogen dioxide), PM2.5 and CO (carbon dioxide) were examined. While these modern refineries do not emit smoke, they do give out sulphur dioxide, he said.

Advertisement

“In the case of Mumbai refineries, Sox emissions are well within the prescribed norms of 10.44 ppm but for the next two-three months, they will ensure that they reduce liquid sulpha as well as sulphur content in few gases,” Kant added.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency from Indonesia on December 1. The DWG is a platform for G-20 member countries to come together and prioritise multilateralism, share solutions that promote growth, remap development plans and achieve the Sustainable Development Goal targets (SDG).