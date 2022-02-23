Ahead of civic polls, tussle between Sena corporator, Mumbai Urban Arts Commission flares up

With the elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) around the corner, the tussle between a corporator and the civic administration is flaring up in Mumbai. In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Sena Corporator Amey Ghole has asked him to scrap the Mumbai Urban Arts Commission (MUAC), alleging inactivity.

While asking the chief minister to scrap the commission, Ghole in his letter also alleged that ego is driving the commission. “I would request you to cancel the committee and its power and hand over the charge to any DMC (Deputy Municipal Commissioner) or assistant commissioner who are well versed with the ideas.”

In light of the increasing number of requests for murals, street arts and installations, especially from corporate houses and elected representatives, the four-member MUAC was set up in 2018, under the chairmanship of former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Ramanath Jha. MUAC was set up to regulate art installations in public places and take calls on the aesthetics and appropriateness of the work and its overall appearance in a particular area.

Ghole alleged in his letter that many projects are held back and the chairman has been inactive. “The chairman Mr Jha (Ramnath) hasn’t put any Beautification proposals in several years. It has also been learned that the projects which are put up by corporators are not approved saying that it’s not the work of the corporator or administration ward,” he said.

According to the minutes of the meeting of the commission uploaded on the BMCs website, the last and the 19th meeting was held in November 2020. The corporators have alleged that several projects are stuck, which is causing embarrassment to elected representatives ahead of the election.