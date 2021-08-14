Ahead of BMC polls, Uddhav Thackeray invokes Marathi Manoos

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday invoked the Marathi Manoos trope in what is being seen as getting ready for the BMC elections next year.

“Marathi Manoos are always ready to fight against injustice and show courage to fight against injustice, no matter how big the oppressor is. This is the history of generations. Marathi Manoos were like that yesterday and will be like that tomorrow,” said Thackeray.

He was addressing Shiv Sainiks virtually on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of Marmik, the weekly magazine launched in 1960 by two brothers – Sena supremo late Balasaheb Thackeray and Shrikant Thackeray (MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s father).

The BMC elections, also known as “mini Assembly elections” are due early next year, and Sena, which has been in the controlling seat of the civic body, will be pitted against Opposition BJP. Referring to himself in the third person, the CM said: “Thackeray was never afraid of taking responsibility or tackling crisis…”

“How can Marathi Manoos or Thackeray be afraid of responsibility or crisis? I am not the one who runs away without taking responsibility. Balasaheb gave me the same teaching that was given to Marathi Manoos. There is no bravery in attacking unarmed or weak people. Bravery is in showing courage to strong people,” he added.

The Sena chief further said that initially, Marmik’s only purpose was to entertain people. “However, migrants started encroaching the space of Marathi Manoos and Marmik turned into a movement that led to the formation of Shiv Sena,” said Thackeray.