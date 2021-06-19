Ahead of BMC polls, senior Mumbai Congress leaders meet AICC in-charge

With BMC elections slated to be held early next year, senior leaders of the Mumbai Congress on Friday met AICC Maharashtra in charge H K Patil, who is on a five-day tour of the city.

City Congress chief Bhai Jagtap and working president Charansingh Sapra met him late Friday. On Thursday, Amarjit Manhas, a close associate of late party leader Gurudas Kamat, had met Patil. Sources said that Manhas had pointed out that he has been sidelined in the city unit.

Party insiders said Congress is not keen on entering into a tie-up with allies Shiv Sena and NCP for the BMC polls. During the meeting with Patil, Jagtap said that being in the Opposition in BMC, Congress has repeatedly exposed Sena’s claim of nullahs being cleaned ahead of monsoon, sources added.

The Mumbai Congress has been told to intensify such campaigns, party leaders said.

Meanwhile, the city unit will undertake a programme to adopt 1,000 undernourished children to celebrate party MP Rahul Gandhi’s 50th birthday on Saturday.