Opposition slams PM Modi’s call to cut fuel use and foreign travel, alleges ‘policy failure’ and ‘election-focused governance’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to people to use less fuel, avoid buying gold, and reduce foreign travel to help ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves amid the West Asia crisis sparked a political row on Monday, with the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi accusing the Centre of making common people pay for its economic and policy failures.

Leaders from the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) said the BJP-led government was now asking citizens to cut spending and consumption instead of taking responsibility for rising prices, fuel costs and economic stress.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal hit out at Modi in a post on X, saying the country was already struggling with inflation, rising fuel prices, and economic slowdown while the prime minister remained busy with “events, photoshoots and election campaigns”.