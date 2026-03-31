End of a chapter: Why 55 iconic AH Wheeler bookstalls are vanishing from Mumbai railway stations this week

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Western Railway has ordered the closure of 55 AH Wheeler bookstalls across its Mumbai Central Division, directing contractors to vacate the premises by March 31, 2026.
The contractors were asked to clear the stalls within 72 hours following the expiry of their five-year agreement. The contract, awarded in 2021, had seen the traditional bookstalls converted into multi-purpose stalls (MPS), offering snacks and beverages alongside books, magazines and other reading material.
“The contractors were given a period of 72 hours to cease any sales and vacate the premises in satisfactory condition,” a railway official said. Western Railway has simultaneously floated a fresh tender, initiating the auction process for 19 stalls in the first phase, with the remaining units to be taken up in a subsequent phase, the official added.
Despite their long association with the railways, the contracts are not being renewed. A source familiar with the matter said financial considerations drove the decision. “The stalls were causing the Western Railway to lose out on revenue, with AH Wheeler unwilling to agree to revised, higher licence fees,” the source said.
The move marks the end of an era for Western Railways commuters accustomed to picking up affordable books and magazines during their journeys. Many of these stalls had become fixtures across suburban and long-distance stations in Mumbai.
Founded in 1877 in Prayagraj (erstwhile Allahabad) railway station, AH Wheeler grew into one of India’s most recognisable railway retail chains, known for bringing popular literature and local publications within easy reach of passengers.
The venture was founded by French magnate Èmile Moreau, alongside Indian businessman T K Banerjee, and was named after his friend Arthur Henry Wheeler, a London-based bestselling author. At its peak, the network spanned over 250 stations nationwide, becoming synonymous with the Indian Railways travel experience and a key part of platform culture for generations.
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