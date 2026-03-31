End of a chapter: Why 55 iconic AH Wheeler bookstalls are vanishing from Mumbai railway stations this week

The contractors were asked to clear the stalls within 72 hours following the expiry of their five-year agreement (File photo).

Western Railway has ordered the closure of 55 AH Wheeler bookstalls across its Mumbai Central Division, directing contractors to vacate the premises by March 31, 2026.

The contractors were asked to clear the stalls within 72 hours following the expiry of their five-year agreement. The contract, awarded in 2021, had seen the traditional bookstalls converted into multi-purpose stalls (MPS), offering snacks and beverages alongside books, magazines and other reading material.

“The contractors were given a period of 72 hours to cease any sales and vacate the premises in satisfactory condition,” a railway official said. Western Railway has simultaneously floated a fresh tender, initiating the auction process for 19 stalls in the first phase, with the remaining units to be taken up in a subsequent phase, the official added.