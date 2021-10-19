Agriculture universities and colleges in Maharashtra to reopen on October 20

All agriculture universities and colleges in Maharashtra will reopen on October 20, Agriculture Minister Dadasaheb Bhuse said on Tuesday.

The announcement was made after the higher and technical education ministry issued a circular allowing all universities and colleges to resume physical classes from October 20.

“Agriculture universities and colleges, both government-aided and private, will open from October 20. Students will be allowed to attend the classes if they are over 18 years and have completed both their vaccine doses.” The institutes will provide online courses to those students who will not be able to attend physical classes.

The decision on starting the classes with 50% or more students should be taken by the respective universities, the minister said. “They should come out with a comprehensive standard operating procedures,” Bhuse said, adding that hostels should also be opened up in adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

“For students and employees who have not taken the vaccine, the local administration should make arrangements to get them inoculated,” the agriculture minister said.