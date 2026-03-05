Agriculture sector raises alarm as production of pulses and oilseeds declines

WITH UNSEASONAL rainfall, failure by the financial institutions to meet the crop disbursement targets, coupled with sharp decline in production of pulses and oilseeds, the agriculture sector remains a cause of serious concern as the state government pursues the ambitious goal of a trillion dollar economy by 2030.

While sowing in kharif season (2025-26) was completed on 157.27 lakh hectare area, “the production of cereals, sugarcane and cotton is expected to increase by 10.6 per cent, 22.0 per cent and 7.0 per cent respectively, whereas production of pulses and oilseeds is expected to decrease by 28.2 and 47.4 per cent respectively over the previous year,” states the Maharashtra Economic Survey which was tabled in the state Assembly and Council on Thursday.

Overall, the state received 109.1 per cent of the normal rainfall during the monsoon of 2025. But there were 149 talukas which were subjected to excess rainfall, 181 received normal rainfall and 25 received deficient rainfall.

The unseasonal rain led to flooding, adversely affecting the standing kharif crop.

For the rabi season, the sowing was completed on 66.98 lakh hectares area. The survey notes that the production of cereals and pulses is expected to increase by 28.3 per cent and 29.7 per cent respectively, whereas the production of oilseeds is expected to decrease by 16.2 per cent over the previous year.

Whereas, area under horticulture crops is expected to be 25.19 lakh hectare and the production is expected to be 339.77 lakh MT.

The irrigation created by major, medium and minor projects was 57,16 lakh hectares, and irrigation potential utilised was 40.55 lak hectares. The state government statistics indicate the need for expediting the ongoing irrigation works worth Rs one lakh crore across the state, especially in the drought-hit districts of Marathwada and Vidarbha region.

At the state-level bankers’ meeting, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had repeatedly urged financial institutions to expedite the crop loans to eligible farmers without delay. Fadnavis had also urged them not to insist for CIBIL score from farmers.

The statistics shows during 2025-26 up to September, crop loans of Rs 43,894 crore and agricultural term loans of Rs 68,314 crore were disbursed through Scheduled Commercial Banks, Regional Rural Banks and District Central Co-operative Banks.

Whereas, compensation of Rs 337.42 crore was sanctioned to four lakh farmers for 1.87 lakh hectare affected area for loss due to untimely rains and hailstorms. A compensation of Rs 9,022.38 crore was sanctioned to 116.4 lakh farmers for 94.82 lakh hectare affected area for loss due to heavy rainfall and flood.

Through primary agriculture credits (PACs), loans of Rs 23,407 crore were disbursed to 30.07 lakh farmers in 2024-25. The crop loan disbursement target for 2025-26 has been set to Rs 25,802 crore, of which PACs have disbursed crop loans of Rs 18,965 crore to 23.63 lakh member farmers during kharif season by the end of September 2025 and Rs 797 crore to 0.92 lakh member farmers during the rabi season up to November 2025, according to a state economic survey.

While reiterating the government’s commitment to flagship project Jalyukta Shivar 2.0 since January 2023, survey shows 1,08,811 works were completed and expenditure of Rs 1,807.25 crore has been incurred. Under the scheme, soil and water conservation, watershed development in selected villages is enforced along with water literacy and sustainable development of watershed areas.

Through Chief Minister Sustainable Agriculture Irrigation Scheme infrastructure, pumping the water flowing through streams, rivers, ponds, wells, bores, etc. and storing it in farm ponds are created. Under this scheme, individual beneficiaries receive minimum subsidy of Rs 14,433 and a maximum of Rs 75,000 depending on the size of the farm pond.

Last year, a subsidy of Rs 105.38 crore was given to 15,406 beneficiaries whereas during 2024-25 up to October, a subsidy of Rs 29.09 crore was paid to 4,078 beneficiaries. The project includes organic farming with special incentives to farmers. During 2025-26 up to October, a total of 1,709 groups consisting of 2,13,625 farmers having 85,450 hectare has been selected and Rs 46.15 crore has been spent.