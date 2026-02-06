Agriculture course admissions rise in Maharashtra, but number of institutes decline

Experts in agricultural education said inadequate admissions over a sustained period had led to the closure of several institutes, most of them privately managed. (Source: Express Archives)

Admissions to agricultural and allied courses in Maharashtra have seen a significant rise in the academic year 2025–26, even as the number of institutes offering these programmes has declined, pointing to closures largely among privately run colleges.

Data from the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell shows that 13,897 candidates confirmed admissions to agricultural and allied courses in 2025–26, up sharply from 11,670 in 2023–24. However, the number of institutes offering these courses has fallen to 198 this year, from 207 in 2024–25 and 201 in 2023–24.

Experts in agricultural education said inadequate admissions over a sustained period had led to the closure of several institutes, most of them privately managed. “The recent growth in admission shows improvement in the past three years. But it is important to note that traditional courses such as B.Sc. in Agriculture and B.Sc. in Horticulture continue to draw more students than various new age allied courses such as B. Tech. in Agriculture, B. Tech. in Food Technology and B.Sc. in Agri business Management which became popular over a decade ago leading to a surge in the number of private institutes offering those courses,” said a senior official from one of the four agricultural universities in Maharashtra.