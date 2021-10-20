Agri varsities, affiliated colleges to reopen today

ALL agriculture universities in the state and colleges affiliated to them will reopen from Wednesday, Agriculture Minister Dadasaheb Bhuse announced on Tuesday.

The announcement is in line with the higher and technical education ministry recently issuing a circular allowing all universities and colleges to reopen from October 20.

“All the students who are 18 years and above and have received both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed to come to the colleges,” he said, adding that online classes will continue for those who cannot come to the campuses.

Decision on starting the classes with 50 per cent or more students rests with the respective universities, which should come out with a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOPs) in the regard, the minister said. “The hostels should start in phases, keeping in mind the Covid-19 guidelines,” he added.