Agri Sena to stage rasta roko tomorrow on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

The Agri Sena on Wednesday declared that it will stage a rasta roko on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on February 8 to protest against the problems being faced by the bhumiputras in Palghar area.

Advertising

The organisation that holds clout in the coastal areas of Palghar, Raigad and Thane said it was protesting a number of issues that affected the agricultural community and other local people.

“Our demands are simple. People have been facing a lot of hardships in Palghar area. While there is acute water shortage in the newly-made residential areas, the locals are being evicted forcefully from their land in the name of several projects such as the one for the bullet train. We want a solution,” said Rajaram Salvi, the president, Agri Sena.

As many as 10,000 participants are expected to join the rasta roko, along with a motorcycle rally, said members.

“Not only the Agris, but every community will join us, as the issues are affecting everyone,” added Salvi. One of the demands made by the organisation is that Palghar should be declared drought affected.

Advertising

“The local farmer has faced only problems. There is a drought-like situation across the district, but it hasn’t been declared. This is causing inconvenience to the farmers,” he said.