Leaked from Agra, original found in Bihar: What Maharashtra TET chargesheet says

The Thane city police on Thursday filed a nearly 3,500-page chargesheet against 18 accused, including two who are still wanted in the TET paper leak case.

Two days before the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) was scheduled to be held, the question paper was allegedly smuggled out of an Agra printing press hidden beneath the shoe insoles of the employees hired for the job for merely Rs 8,000. The Thane Police, which traced the leak to the press, has now cited the original paper recovered from Bihar and the financial trail between the accused as key evidence in the case.

The Thane city police on Thursday filed a nearly 3,500-page chargesheet against 18 accused, including two who are still wanted in the TET paper leak case. Police have identified former coaching class teacher Bijendra Gupta as the alleged mastermind, while the other accused allegedly helped circulate the leaked paper in return for money.