Two days before the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) was scheduled to be held, the question paper was allegedly smuggled out of an Agra printing press hidden beneath the shoe insoles of the employees hired for the job for merely Rs 8,000. The Thane Police, which traced the leak to the press, has now cited the original paper recovered from Bihar and the financial trail between the accused as key evidence in the case.
The Thane city police on Thursday filed a nearly 3,500-page chargesheet against 18 accused, including two who are still wanted in the TET paper leak case. Police have identified former coaching class teacher Bijendra Gupta as the alleged mastermind, while the other accused allegedly helped circulate the leaked paper in return for money.
ACP (Bhiwandi division) Vijay Marathe confirmed the filing of the chargesheet. “We have filed a nearly 3,500-page chargesheet against 18 accused, two of whom are still wanted. Based on further investigation, a supplementary chargesheet will be filed at a later stage,” he said.
According to the chargesheet, the source of the leak was Mahim Patran Pvt Ltd, an Agra-based printing press where the TET papers were being printed. Two current employees and a former employee allegedly concealed the paper under their shoe insoles and walked out of the press. Police allege they had been recruited by Gupta for Rs 8,000.
A source close to the investigation said the original question paper was recovered from the Bihar residence of a relative of Gupta, who was subsequently arrested.
“Another strong evidence is the original question paper, which the accused sneaked out of the printing press that we recovered from the Bihar residence of a relative of Bijendra Gupta who was later arrested in the case,” the source said.
Police have also relied on financial transactions between the accused to establish the alleged chain through which the leaked paper was circulated.
The leak came to light two days before the examination scheduled for June 28, which was subsequently postponed. DCP (Zone II) Pavan Bansod said, “We have built a strong case against the accused with copious evidence against them mentioned in the chargesheet.”
The case surfaced after Bansod received a tip-off from a Bhiwandi resident who claimed three people had approached him with a copy of the TET question paper. A police raid followed, leading to the recovery of the papers.
Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems.
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Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order.
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