Agnipath scheme: ‘Want to harness qualities of youth; training methodology will be tailor-made for them,’ LG Arvind Walia

LIKE most modern Armies in the world, the basic military training period for Agniveer recruits under the Agnipath scheme will be six months and advanced tools like simulators will be used, said Lieutenant General Arvind Walia, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Southern Command, in Pune on Wednesday.

Lt Gen Walia was interacting with the media in the backdrop of the Union government’s latest defence recruitment initiative, Agnipath.

The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday announced its new ‘Agnipath’ initiative for recruitment of soldiers across the three services. Under this defence recruitment reform, which was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security, close to 50,000 soldiers will be recruited annually. Of the total annual recruits, around 25 per cent of each batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces and would be required to serve an engagement period of 15 years.

Asked about the sufficiency of six months of training for Agniveers, as against the present training durations which are longer, Lt Gen Walia said, “If we look at the world’s best Armies, their basic military training period varies anywhere between 14 to 24 weeks. Once they get absorbed further, then advanced military training is conducted. We too are adopting this model, keeping in mind the higher educational level, technical capabilities, and wider understanding of the world view of the youth today. We want to harness all these qualities of the youth today. Therefore, our training methodology will be tailor-made for this. We are going to use advanced tools of training like simulators.”

Speaking about the scheme, the General said, “Among the notable benefits of the scheme is that the profile of the Army will be more youthful. From the average age of 32 years, we will go to 26 years in the next four to five years. The technical threshold of the incoming strength will increase, because the aim is to recruit skilled youth from ITI background, among others. There will be an optimal balance between young and experienced strength. Because it will be an all India process from now on, the base of the recruitment will increase.”