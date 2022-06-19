Agnipath scheme a ‘mirage’, no job guarantee for youth: Uddhav Thackeray slams Centre

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Sunday launched a scathing attack on the central government over the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the defence forces on a four-year contractual basis, calling it a mirage.

While speaking during the 56th foundation day celebration of the Shiv Sena, Thackeray said the Centre is not being able to run the government properly and introducing schemes which are being opposed by the people. “Today, we are seeing that the youth has hit the streets in many states against the Agnipath scheme of the central government. Why are they outraged? Who provoked them? But if there is no work in hand then there is no use of only chanting Ram Ram.”

After the Centre announced the Agnipath scheme on Tuesday for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, on a four-year short-term contractual basis, violent protests by aspirants broke out in several states. As these protests intensified in several states, the government on Thursday increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme from 21 to 23 years for 2022.

On Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the jobs in various organisations under the ministry for recruits under the ‘Agnipath’ scheme if they meet the requisite eligibility criteria.

Stating that the Union government has failed to fulfil the promises it made, Thackeray said, “One should always make promises which can be fulfilled. Promises were made that ‘we will give some 2 crore jobs’. But nothing has been given. And amidst this, suddenly they come with a scheme and give it a big name (branding) like Agnipath and Agniveer,” said the CM.

“Also apart from that after three to four years, there will be no guarantee of jobs to these youths. The crucial young age for any person is 17 to 21 and during this period you are showing these youth a dream. You are showing them a mirage. You will force the youth to run behind it but what will there be after three-four years? Nothing,” Thackeray said.

The CM said that it’s dangerous that soldiers in the armed forces will be hired on a contractual basis.

“What is this? But if you play with the future of the country, then what will they do? They will get outraged and why should not they get angry? They have voted for you… They have handed over their lives to you. And after doing that if such a thing is going to happen then what is the use? Our term is of five years and their term is only four years? What if all these youths became uncontrollable after getting trained? Who will control them?” he asked.

“If this is how we have to follow them tomorrow we should also have governments on a contract basis. Float a tender… ‘We are seeking PM and CM’…Anyhow the work (of the government) is for five years, after five years we have to go in front of the people for an extension (election)… Make everything on a contractual basis. Hire and fire,” he said.

Recalling the major announcements and policies of the Centre since 2016, Thackeray said demonetisation was not opposed as the government was new but it had to take back the farm laws amid farmers’ protests.

“Everything was new at that time, there was also fear in the minds of people. So, no one uttered anything during demonetisation. But after that when the issue of farm laws came, the farmers showed courage and they came to the streets. They said no means no. ‘We (farmers) will not return home until the government listens to us’. In that (agitation), many lost their lives too but the farmers did not back out. That time with no option, the government had to take one step back,” Thackeray said.