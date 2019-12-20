Agnelo Valdaris case: Bombay HC directs trial court to frame murder charges against 8 cops

The HC refused to accept the CBI’s contention that its probe showed that Valdaris had been run over by a train when he attempted to escape from custody and that there was not sufficient evidence to try the policemen for murder. The HC refused to accept the CBI’s contention that its probe showed that Valdaris had been run over by a train when he attempted to escape from custody and that there was not sufficient evidence to try the policemen for murder.

The Bombay High Court has said that the death of 25-year-old Agnelo Valdaris in 2014 is prima facie a custodial death, directing the trial court to frame charges against eight accused policemen for murder and destruction of evidence. The HC refused to accept the CBI’s contention that its probe showed that Valdaris had been run over by a train when he attempted to escape from custody and that there was not sufficient evidence to try the policemen for murder.

“Today, the question before the court is not whether they (accused policemen) would be convicted or acquitted of the charge under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. However, at the same time, the court cannot be oblivious of the fact that the son of the petitioner died while in custody of the police for which no justifiable reasons are assigned and reasons assigned by them are not only suspicious but shrouded with mystery,” the court said.

“It has been a long struggle for me to prove that my son did not die while escaping from custody. I hope that the High Court’s order will help in bringing justice for my son during the trial,” said Leonard, Valdaris’ father.

Valdaris, along with three others, was apprehended by the Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) in April 2014 in an alleged theft case. The four, including a minor, were allegedly sexually abused, as well as physically tortured. On April 18, 2014, officials of GRP claimed that Valdaris had been run over by a train while he was escaping from custody. Valdaris’ father Leonard filed a petition before the HC seeking investigation into the death, stating it was a case of ‘custodial death’. In subsequent hearings, the HC transferred the probe to the CBI, and also directed that the accused be booked under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, as one of the victims was a minor.

Leonard, through his lawyers Payoshi Roy and Ajay Basutkar, had submitted that there was evidence to show that Valdaris’ death was not a train accident. The HC in its order pronounced on Thursday that the police action right from inception was ‘riddled with mystery’. It said that the other victims in their statements had said they were tortured and that Valdaris was in no position to run. “…There is no question of the victim running so fast that he could not be taken control of by the police, in whose custody he was,” the court said.

“Custodial violence may be either physical, emotional or mental. It leaves its permanent impact on the victim. In the present case, the victims were tortured by none other than protectors of law. Custodial deaths have been on the rise in the country,” the division bench of Justices B P Dharmadhikari and Sadhana Jadhav said. “Torture when committed under the shield of uniform and authority in the four walls of the prison or police station or lock up not only makes the victim helpless, but brings slur on the concerned. And that is precisely the reason why judiciary will have to take note of all these aspects.”

The court also pointed out inconsistencies with the probe, including statements of eyewitnesses relied on by the CBI, the panchnamas drawn by the police and facts that there were no station diary entries of Wadala GRP to show when Valdaris was taken out of custody before the incident. It also said that there was no explanation as to why he was taken to the lock-up of Kurla GRP at 2 am on April 18, 2014. “All this would prima facie indicate that the police have deliberately suppressed the sequence of events since they are guilty of their own deeds,” the court said. The court said the police prima facie appear to have manipulated hospital records and that Valdaris was not produced before a court within 24 hours after his arrest as mandated by law. The court also said that the accused will have to face charges under section 295 A for deliberate or malicious acts done to outrage feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs as the police had allegedly referred to the caste and religion of the victims when abusing them.

In 2016, while hearing the same petition, the HC had said that the CBI had not invoked proper sections in the chargesheet and the agency was directed to probe further, following which section 377 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were added against three of the eight police booked in the case by the CBI.

