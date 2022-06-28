‘Agent provocateur out to finish Sena’: Rebels hit back at Sanjay Raut

The Eknath Shinde-led rebel camp has launched a frontal attack on Shiv Sena Parliamentarian Sanjay Raut — the main strategy aide and lead architect of Uddhav Thackeray’s policy to align with the Congress-NCP, terming him as “the agent provocateur who is out to finish the Shiv Sena”. The attack by the rebels on Raut comes on a day when the latter has been served a notice by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the agency on Tuesday.

“We belong to Balasaheb Thackeray. We Sainiks of the Shiv Sena who stepped out for a few days have been called garbage and pigs. Those who have been elected to the Rajya Sabha on our votes are the ones that are using this vitriolic language against us. They are now even baying for our blood,” Shiv Sena MP Deepak Kesarkar, who is the spokesperson of the rebel camp, said in a statement.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday termed the rebel MLAs as “living corpses who would be sent to a mortuary for post-mortem” on their return from the Assam capital. Raut’s statement had received flak from the Opposition and the Shinde camp, which termed it as a “death threat” to the rebels.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

On Monday, the rebel camp stated that since 2014, when the Sena and the BJP came together after a rift, Raut had been “spraying vitriol” on the BJP government at the Centre.

“There was a deliberate attempt to create a division between the BJP and the Shiv Sena by constantly criticising Modi despite having representation in the central government and allying with the BJP in the Maharashtra government. We brought this issue to the notice of the party leadership from time to time. However, it was of no use. Every day extremely vulgar words would be used. Even the Congress and the NCP were not this harsh in their criticism in comparison to Raut and the words that he would use,” Kesarkar said.

The letter stated that Raut was being given importance even though he had never contested any Assembly or Lok Sabha election. The rebels claimed that Raut was extremely close to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and was acting at his behest. The rebels also accused Raut of creating a rift between Sena MLAs and party chief, CM Uddhav Thackeray.

“You can take the Shiv Sena away from the BJP but if you conspire to wean the Sena off Hindutva, we will not accept it. If the Sena is going to be run as per the wishes of Sanjay Raut, and MLAs like us who have been elected multiple times are pushed away, then what are we expected to do? Sanjay Raut is responsible for the widening gap between us and Udddhav ji. The NCP leaders have used Sanjay Raut’s shoulder to fire the gun against the Sena and weaken it,” Kesarkar said.

Raut, 61, is a four-term Rajya Sabha MP. Raut, who started off his career as a journalist, was handpicked by Sena founder Bal Thackeray as the editor of Saamana on May 1, 1991 and was made a member of the Upper House in 2004. He has since been deemed to be part of the inner coterie that surrounds Uddhav Thackeray. His proximity to the Thackerays despite not having a political base of his own had left many Shiv Sena leaders disgruntled. Since the passing of Bal Thackeray, Raut is said to have become one of the most important political counsellors of Uddhav Thackeray. He is also deemed to be the “architect-in-chief” who convinced Uddhav to break bond with the BJP and join the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — the unlikely triumvirate of the NCP, the Congress and the Shiv Sena.