Mumbai: Agent fled with diamonds worth Rs 26 crore, caught

AN AGENT who allegedly cheated diamond merchants of gems worth Rs 26 crore was caught by the police on Wednesday after more than a month on the run. While fleeing from the police, the man visited at least 10 places across the country, and also blended into the ongoing Ardh Kumbh in Prayagraj, dressed as a sadhu, the police said.

A group of 26 merchants operating at the Bharat Diamond Bourse in Bandra Kurla Complex approached the police on December 11 last year alleging that agent Yatish Fichadia had decamped after collecting a total of Rs 26.11 crore worth of diamonds from them after promising to sell the stones for high returns.

Complainant Suresh Borda claimed that over the course of 2018, Fichadia (31), had promised returns ranging between 2 per cent and 5 per cent to each merchant but failed to deliver. The complaint stated that when pressed to return the diamonds, Fichadia kept making excuses.

However, after the FIR was filed at BKC police station, Fichadia is alleged to have cooked up a story about the jewels being lost in his Virar home and registered a case with the police there. Soon after, Fichadia fled the city, said Anil Kumbhare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone VIII.

Over the course of a month and a half, Fichadia is alleged to have fled to Ajmer, Delhi, Chandigarh, Shimla, Vrindavan, Agra, Lucknow, Bihar, Bhubhaneswar, Vizag, Hyderabad and Prayagraj, before finally being intercepted in Kalyan, while on the way home, the police said.

Kumbhare said the plot to cheat the merchants had been refined by Fichadia and his associate Vishal Shrivastav over 6-8 months in 2018.

“The accused had read up a lot of legal information and consulted lawyers to know what to do if he was caught by the police. He had prepared himself for every scenario while convincing diamonds merchants to hand over diamonds to him,” said Kalpana Gadekar, senior inspector, BKC police station.

Leaving behind the diamonds with accomplices Ketan Mehta and Imran Khan in Mumbai and Virar, Fichadia fled with a few lakh rupees and several SIM cards and cell phones, as allegedly advised by his accomplices, in order to avoid being caught.

“After he ran out of money, he decided to return home. That’s when we caught him,” said Gadekar. So far, the police have recovered diamonds worth Rs 20 crore and Rs 38 lakh in cash from Fichadia’s associates and are in the process of recovering the rest, added Kumbhare.