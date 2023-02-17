Agency opposes anticipatory bail: ED ‘instrumental in protecting social, economic fabric of nation’

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that the agency has played an “instrumental role in protecting the social and economic fabric of the country”, in its plea opposing the anticipatory bail applications of NCP leader Hasan Mushrif’s three sons in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

“…it is further submitted that it would not be an exaggeration to state that the respondent (ED) herein has played an instrumental role in protecting the social and economic fabric of the country as money laundering is a heinous crime that not only affects the social and economic fabric of the country but also tends to promote other serious offences,” the ED said in its reply filed on Thursday. The agency also denied that it was a case of political vendetta and said it is an independent central agency “whose paramount object is the welfare of the state”.

The ED also denied allegations of harassment by its officials on bank employees of the Kolhapur District Co-operative Bank, of which the former minister is the chairman. Mushrif’s sons Aabid, Navid and Sajid have stated in their pleas that during searches on the bank earlier this month, employees were harassed.

Their pleas said the employees and their family members are ready and willing to give affidavits of the “torture” meted out to them. The ED, in its replies, claimed Aabid, Navid and Sajid were not themselves present in the bank.

The ED also claimed summons were issued to 14 persons including the three but they failed to appear before it. The ED claimed vague allegations were made in the pleas to mislead the court. It claimed Sajid’s statement was recorded on January 11 and he had been unable to answer majority of the questions and had sought time to respond in three-four days. He later cited prior commitments and did not appear before the agency. The agency also said while the three claimed there was a stay on the scheduled offence registered under the Companies Act based on which the ED had filed a case, the stay was on interim basis and did not impact the proceedings.

The ED filed a case on a complaint filed by the registrar of companies against Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Factory Ltd, in which Mushrif’s sons are directors, and eight persons, including Mushrif’s family members.