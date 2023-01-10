scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

AG Birendra Saraf gets Mos rank

The Maharashtra government has accorded minister of state (MoS) status to Advocate General Birendra Saraf. A Government Resolution (GR) issued on Monday by the Law and Judiciary department stated that Saraf, who is the state’s top law officer, will have minister of state rank until he serves the post and the remuneration provided to him will be as per the existing rules.

He will be given Rs 3,000 for the monthly residential telephone bill. Saraf will also be entitled to an official vehicle, which costs up to Rs 20 lakh along with a driver. However, he will not be entitled to use a red beacon and national flag on the vehicle. Saraf will be provided official residence meant for a MoS and will be entitled to business class travel on official duty related to government including appearing before the Supreme Court, High Court and other judicial forums and tribunals. Previous AG Ashutosh Kumbhakoni was granted MoS rank in June 2018. After the state accepted Kumbhakoni’s resignation, Saraf was appointed as AG with effect from December 15, 2022.

